Watch: When Ederson made the day of a Brazil fan from Kerala

The Manchester City custodian had a sweet surprise in store for a Brazil fan from Kerala...

Manchester City and Brazil national team goalkeeper Ederson Moraes had a sweet surprise in store for an ardent Brazil fan from Kerala, India. The 27-year-old custodian joined a video to speak to Naheem, who is a fervent supporter of Brazil.

Ederson was holidaying in Dubai after a long season with Manchester and Brazil when he bumped into Naheem's father Hussain. The father clicked a selfie with the Brazilian and then requested him to join a video call to his son back home in Kerala. To Hussain's surprise, Ederson duly obliged the elderly gentleman and spoke to Naheem and his friends, who are based in Veliyankode in Malappuran district in Kerala.

Certainly, this gesture by the Brazilian goalkeeper won a lot of hearts in India.

How was Ederson's 2020-21 season with Manchester City and Brazil?

Ederson won the Premier League title for the third time in five years with Manchester City and also bagged the League Cup title. But City lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Chelsea.

On the international stage, Ederson's Brazil reached the final of Copa America 2021 but unfortunately, lost to rivals Argentina 1-0 in the final in Rio's Maracana Stadium.

In terms of personal achievements, the goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award in the Premier League and also featured in Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the season.

When are Manchester City playing next?

The Cityzens are scheduled to kick start their Premier League title defense on August 15 against Tottenham Hotspur. The team under Pep Guardiola's tutelage have already begun their pre-season training and Ederson is expected to join his teammates soon in Manchester.