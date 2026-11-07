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Bundesliga
team-logoMainz 05
MEWA Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
Chris Dickens
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Watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Mainz 05 face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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United StatesDirecTV
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IndiaZEE5
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Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
MEWA Arena

Bayern Munich visit Mainz 05 at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, with the Bundesliga leaders facing unusual circumstances.

After an impressive 2-0 Champions League win away to Atlético Madrid, Bayern travel to the Rhineland-Palatinate side with an attacking personnel crisis. Luis Díaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are all missing, leaving them without four regulars on the wing and up front.

Head coach Vincent Kompany also remains absent from the bench because of meningeal irritation. Assistant Aaron Danks is in charge of the team and recently expressed cautious optimism about Kompany's recovery, although he gave no date for his return.

With four defeats in their last five competitive matches, Mainz are struggling for form. Those results include a 4-1 loss to Elversberg, while the Rhineland-Palatinate side have taken just one of a possible 12 points at home in the league this season.

Still, Mainz have repeatedly sprung surprises against Bayern in the past. And despite their success in Madrid, the record champions have drawn four of their last eight competitive matches.

Harry Kane, newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner with a contract extension secured, leads the attack. Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies are likely to join him in the forward line, provided Davies is not rested.

Watch the match live using the options above.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich?

Mainz have won one and lost four of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. Most recently, they lost 4-1 to Elversberg. Before that, FSV also lost to Werder Bremen (3-2) and Bayer Leverkusen (4-3). Mainz conceded 14 goals and scored only five in that period.

By contrast, Bayern Munich have won three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, without defeat. A 2-2 league draw against Borussia Dortmund preceded their impressive 2-0 Champions League win away to Atlético Madrid. Bayern scored 15 goals and conceded seven in that period.

M05

M05 - Form

B04
L3-4
S04
W0-1
SVW
L2-3
BOC
L2-0
ELV
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCB

FCB - Form

ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
BVB
D2-2
ATM
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: line-ups

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

3-5-2
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
R. ZentnerR. ZentnerK. PotulskiK. PotulskiD. da CostaD. da CostaF. GruberF. GruberN. AmiriN. AmiriS. WidmerS. WidmerJ. LeeJ. LeeK. SanoK. SanoA. CaciA. CaciS. BeckerS. BeckerP. TietzP. TietzM. NeuerM. NeuerN. BrownN. BrownM. KimM. KimK. LaimerK. LaimerD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. DaviesA. DaviesM. OliseM. OliseA. PavlovicA. PavlovicH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
3-5-2
Mainz 05

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • U. Fischer
  • V. Kompany

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: form

M05

M05 - Form

B04
L3-4
S04
W0-1
SVW
L2-3
BOC
L2-0
ELV
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCB

FCB - Form

ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
BVB
D2-2
ATM
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Mainz 05DrawBayern Munich
1
1
3
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
3
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
DFB-Pokal
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
7Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
94051020-1012
W
L
L
W
W
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
11
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
12
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
14
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
91171225-134
L
D
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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