Watch: Liverpool & Real Madrid fans deliver awesome pre-match festivities before Champions League final in Paris

Thousands of supporters have travelled to the French capital to cheer their sides on in Saturday's high-profile clash

Fans from both Liverpool and Real Madrid made their presence felt in Paris ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.

Thousands have travelled from both England and Spain to watch the two giants lock horns at the Stade de France, a late choice as replacement venue after Saint Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium was stripped of hosting duties as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Liverpool are aiming for their seventh win in the competition, while Madrid can reach a record 14 with victory on Saturday.

Watch Liverpool fans get in the party spirit

Watch the Madrid faithful cheer their team

¡Así está el ambiente en la Fan Zone del Real Madrid, entre camisetas con la leyenda 'a por la 14', previo a la final de la Champions League! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/p3Kfkg04qU — GOAL en español (@Goal_en_espanol) May 28, 2022

¡La afición del Real Madrid se hace notar en el Stade de France! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/oebfUmPkiI — GOAL en español (@Goal_en_espanol) May 28, 2022

