Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN streams Lazio-Cagliari exclusively. Download the app on a compatible device or watch on the platform's website. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can activate DAZN 1 on channel 214 of their Sky set-top box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

Travelling abroad or accessing your usual streaming services from another part of the world can bring geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN creates a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, you can get around geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with their Serie A campaign gathering pace.

With nine wins and one draw from their first ten matches, the Rome side are building something substantial at the top of the table. Inter sit just three points behind them.

Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 at the Mapei Stadium in their last outing. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The win consolidated their sole lead at the top of the table.

At the Olimpico, Cagliari arrive in contrasting form. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three consecutive matches, most recently 4-2 against Roma, and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Nzola scored against Roma and leads the Sardinian side's attack. Cagliari face a difficult task against a Lazio side in this form.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side who have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas retains his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor play in midfield, behind a front three of Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Recent form

Lazio have won their last four Serie A games, drawing only in a friendly against Juve Stabia. Their latest league win was the 6-2 victory away to Sassuolo, following a 3-0 win over Juventus and a 2-1 win over Parma. Across their last five outings, Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and head into this encounter on a run of three consecutive defeats. Their last victory was a 1-0 away win against Udinese. The Sardinian side have scored 4 goals and conceded 11 in their five most recent games.

Head-to-head

In February 2026, the sides drew 0-0 in their most recent meeting. Before that, Lazio beat Cagliari 2-0 at home in November 2025. Lazio have won three of their last five Serie A meetings, with one draw and one defeat, scoring 9 goals to Cagliari's 2.

League table

Lazio currently sit second in Serie A, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear the cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app to watch the match.

How to get the VPN working on your TV

You can watch on your phone or laptop, but there are also ways to get the match on your TV.