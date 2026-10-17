Lamine Yamal, 19, fired FC Barcelona into a 0-1 lead against Real Betis after barely ten minutes on Saturday evening with a stunning goal.

Receiving the ball from Fermín López, Yamal went it alone. The Spanish winger beat Fran García with a deft turn to make room for a shot.

From the right side of the penalty area, Yamal struck powerfully with his left foot without a run-up. The ball curled into the far top corner, giving goalkeeper Álvaro Valles no chance.

Barcelona dominated possession from the opening stages and looked to put Real Betis under immediate pressure. The home side showed early attacking intent through former Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli, but Pedri headed away a cross to avert the danger.

Despite the busy schedule, Flick gave Yamal another start. The coach said beforehand that he did not want to rest his star player for the time being.







