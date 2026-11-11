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Women's Champions League
team-logoJuventus
Juventus Training Center
team-logoOL Lyonnes
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Juventus v OL Lyonnes live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes
Juventus
OL Lyonnes
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Juventus and OL Lyonnes, including kick-off time and team news

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United StatesParamount+
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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Juventus Training Center

Disney+ will broadcast Juventus vs OL Lyon live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo, Juventus host OL Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The teams meet again as the competition continues to attract growing interest in Italy.

Isaac Guerrero's Juventus have won three of their last five matches, but two heavy Serie A defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Roma, make their form less convincing than their European campaign suggests.

A 4-1 win over Austria Wien W was Juventus' most recent Champions League result. They made their chances count that day and will need to do so again against opponents of a completely different calibre.

Jonatan Giraldez's Lyon arrive in extraordinary form. They've won their last five matches, including a 6-0 victory over Inter in the Women's Champions League, and have dominated in France and Europe.

In Premiere Ligue, Lyon thrashed PSG 4-0 and Marseille 5-0. They sit second in the Champions League group, with Juventus fifth.

Below is the team news ahead of the match.

Team news

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes lineups

3-4-3
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Formation
OL Lyonnes crest
OL Lyonnes
OLL
4-3-3
team-logoD. de JongC. SalvaiC. Salvaiteam-logoK. SyllaM. LenziniM. Lenziniteam-logoT. Pintoteam-logoM. Hayashiteam-logoE. Schatzerteam-logoE. CarbonellD. NoordmanD. NoordmanM. PavanM. Pavanteam-logoA. Redondoteam-logoM. GrohsJ. BrandJ. BrandS. BachaS. Bachateam-logoW. SangareW. RenardW. Renardteam-logoD. Egurrolateam-logoM. Dumornayteam-logoL. Yohannesteam-logoM. Katototeam-logoT. Chawingateam-logoV. Becho
OL Lyonnes crest
OL Lyonnes
OLL
3-4-3
Juventus

Starting XI

OL Lyonnes

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Guerrero
  • J. Giraldez

Juventus head coach Isaac Guerrero has not yet announced his official line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Jonatan Giraldez has not yet revealed Lyon's likely line-up. The French side have also made no official announcements about absences or unavailable players.

Recent form

JUV

JUV - Form

COM
L2-4
ROM
L2-5
WIE
W1-4
FIO
W1-2
SAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
OLL

OLL - Form

PSG
W0-4
MSO
W5-0
INT
W6-0
MON
W2-5
LEN
W1-7
Goal Scored (Conceded)
27/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juventus have three wins, no draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They most recently beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on 7 November, while their Champions League win over Austria Wien W finished 4-1. Both defeats came in the league, with Juventus conceding nine goals against Roma (5-2) and Calcio Como 1907 (4-2).

Lyon have won all five of their last matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just one. Most recently, they beat Lens 7-1 in Premiere Ligue on 7 November. They also thrashed Inter 6-0 in the Champions League and beat PSG 4-0 and Montpellier 5-2 in the league.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

JuventusDrawOL Lyonnes
1
3
1
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
3
FT
Women's Champions League
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
1
FT
Women's Champions League
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The teams last met on 19 November 2025, sharing the points in a 3-3 Women's Champions League draw. Across their five most recent meetings, Lyon have two wins to Juventus' one, with two draws. Their 2022 meetings were tight: a 1-1 draw at Juventus Stadium, a 0-0 draw in France and one win apiece in that edition's semi-finals.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
4310170+1710
W
W
D
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
422095+48
W
D
W
D
4
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
422030+38
D
W
D
W
5
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
6
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
413085+36
W
D
D
D
7
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
413074+36
W
D
D
D
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
420286+26
L
W
W
L
9
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
412184+45
L
D
W
D
10
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
4112611-54
D
L
W
L
11
RomaRomaROM
411229-74
W
L
L
D
12
InterInterINT
4112311-84
L
L
D
W
13
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
14
ServetteServetteSER
4103716-93
L
W
L
L
15
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
402215-42
D
D
L
L
16
Paris FCParis FCPAR
4022511-62
L
D
D
L
17
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
4022211-92
D
L
L
D
18
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Lyon currently sit second in the Women's Champions League group stage, while Juventus are fifth.

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