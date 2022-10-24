WATCH: Iwobi Everton’s most skillful player? Tarkowski & Coady think so...

Everton defenders James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have named Alex Iwobi as the most skillful player at the club.

Tarkowski & Coady feel no one compares to Iwobi

The Nigerian has been Everton’s playmaker this season

Super Eagles star has made seven-goal contributions

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi has been Everton’s main man this season with his six assists and one goal propelling the Toffees to 11th on the table after their early season struggles, and his teammates feel no one at the club has the skillset he possesses.

His upturn in form has come after manager Frank Lampard handed him a free role in midfield and he has impressed not just with his work rate but style as well. This was on show on Saturday when he set up two goals, one with a lovely back flick, as Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Most skillful player at the club?” Coady posed to Tarkowski in the BBC’s Honesty Cards, to which he replied, “I’ve got a few.” However, Coady was forthright, “Only one for me,” with his centre-back partner attempting to guess, “Alex.” “Yeah,” said Coady.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English defenders, who joined Everton in the summer transfer window, have been key in the club’s good defensive displays which has seen them conceding 12 goals so far, only bettered by Newcastle (10) as well as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who have all let in 11.

Tarkowski and Coady have had a front-row view of Iwobi’s quality given as they marshal Everton’s backline, and the 26-year-old has been pulling the strings just ahead of them, switching between defence and attack while causing rival teams problems. The Arsenal academy product has had a hand in 10 of Everton’s 13 points, making him vital for Lampard’s men.

WHAT’S NEXT? Everton visit high-flying Fulham in their next Premier League game on Saturday and Toffees supporters will be hoping that Iwobi plays a starring role yet again as they search for back-to-back wins.