WATCH: Ghana's Andre Ayew rekindles Gyan memories of 2010 with penalty miss against Uruguay

Ghana failed to take the lead against Uruguay after the captain Andre Ayew missed from the penalty spot in the Group H fixture.

Kudus was brought down inside the box

Ayew stepped up but could not beat Rochet

Ghana conceded five minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after a foul on Mohammed Kudus and captain Andre Ayew stepped up to take the resultant effort.

However, the Al Sadd player's weak effort was easily saved by Sergio Rochet, and soon after Uruguay took the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident rekindled Ghana's 2010 World Cup penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan in South Africa against Uruguay.

Ghana penalties against Uruguay at the #FIFAWorldCup:



❌ Gyan (2010)

❌ Ayew (2022)



*𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/UmESmqgY4C — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars will wait to know if they will qualify for the Round of 16 alongside Portugal from Group H.