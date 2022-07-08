Talk about impact! Watch Gabriel Jesus score his first Arsenal goal just 90 seconds into Gunners debut
Getty
New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus immediately endeared himself to the Gunners faithful by taking less than two minutes to open his account for the club.
The Brazil international arrived at the Emirates Stadium on Monday after completing a £45 million ($55m) deal from Manchester City.
Having confided to GOAL that he plans to win "everything" with the Gunners, Jesus made a perfect start to life at his new club as he netted just 90 seconds after entering the action in Friday's friendly against Nurnberg.
Jesus popped up again with a second goal in the 75th minute to round off the scoring as his side ran out 5-3 winners.