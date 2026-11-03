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UEFA Champions League on TV

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Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to watch Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool live today: TV channel and stream

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool live.

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Team news and recent form

Fenerbahçe have won just one of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. Aston Villa thrashed them 0:6 in the Champions League, while a 2:2 draw against Slavia Prague gave Fenerbahçe their only points in European competition. They scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches, with a 0:1 defeat to Arsenal the only blemish. They beat Villarreal 4:3 in the Champions League and Brighton 2:0 in the Premier League. The Reds scored eight goals and conceded just three during that spell.

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Line-ups

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Form

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: The tables