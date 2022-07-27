Watch: Dembele scores two stunning solo goals for Barcelona in thrilling 2-2 draw with Juventus

The French winger was at his devastating best during the Blaugrana's latest pre-season outing

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele put on a show in Dallas with two breathtaking first-half goals against Juventus on Wednesday. The winger had the Cotton Bowl crowd on their feet as he netted in the 34th minute before repeating the trick six minutes later.

The Blaugrana were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw as Moise Kean also grabbed a brace for Juve, but Dembele stole all the headlines with his electrifying display in the first 45 minutes.

Watch: Dembele scores stunning pair of solo goals against Juventus

Dembele opened the scoring after a sensational solo run that saw him bamboozle Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado with his dribbling skills. After getting the better of the two defenders he rifled in a shot at the near post which proved to be too hot to handle for Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Although Kean equalised soon after, Dembele put Barca ahead once again in the 40th minute. Cuadrado and Sandro were the victims of his trickery this time as well, as he dribbled past both of them before shooting into the bottom corner.

What did Xavi say about Dembele's performance?

Dembele was on the verge of leaving Barcelona after his contract expired on June 30, 2022. However, after several rounds of negotiation, the Frenchman was tied down for a further two years as he agreed to a reported wage cut.

Barca boss Xavi was delighted to retain the 25-year-old's services and wasn't surprised by his latest showing against Juve.

The Spaniard sees Dembele as a "special" player and has now challenged him to produce the goods on a more consistent basis.

"He has shown what he is capable of, making a difference from the right wing with one-on-two actions," Xavi said after the game. "He is a different player, special and he gives us a lot.

"He has to make a difference, be more consistent, score more goals. I don't know Dembele from before but since I've arrived, I see him happy and he always tells me that he's involved in the project. I see him like that since November, that's why I insisted so much on him to stay."