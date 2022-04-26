Kevin De Bruyne broke a Champions League record on Tuesday as the Belgian star scored the fastest semi-final goal in the competition's history.

The Manchester City star gave his side the lead just 93 seconds into the match, sending the Etihad into a frenzy as the host seized an early advantage.

That advantage was doubled by Gabriel Jesus just moments later as Real Madrid conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes of a Champions League game for the first time in the history of the competition.

Watch: De Bruyne's record-breaking goal

THE PASS FROM MAHREZ. THE FINISH FROM KDB.

95 seconds in, Manchester City score the fastest goal in a #UCL semi-final. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sTCu9KzhDF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 26, 2022

94 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK! ⚡️



Riyad Mahrez with an unbelievable delivery and Kevin De Bruyne with an expertly guided header 🎯



An incredible start for Man City!#UCL pic.twitter.com/nuiF7OqsXb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

