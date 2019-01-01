Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is upon us.

The second legs of the first leg fixtures are set to be played, starting with four this week. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team   Team Leg 1 Time (MY / SG)
Real Madrid v Ajax Mar 6 4:00 am
Dortmund v Tottenham Mar 6 4:00 am
Porto v Roma Mar 7 4:00 am
PSG v Man United Mar 7 4:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Real Madrid v Ajax

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here
   

2) Dortmund v Tottenham

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Porto v Roma

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) PSG v Man United

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

