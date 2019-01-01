Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble.
32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway this week. All the big teams are in action with the marquee clash of the matchday seeing PSG take on Real Madrid.
Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Date
|Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (PH/MY/SG)
|Olympique Lyonnais
|v
|Zenit
|Sep 18
|11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am
|Inter Milan
|v
|Slavia Praha
|Sep 18
|11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am
|Ajax
|v
|Lille
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Chelsea
|v
|Valencia
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Salzburg
|v
|Genk
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Benfica
|v
|RB Leipzig
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Napoli
|v
|Liverpool
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Borussia Dortmund
|v
|Barcelona
|Sep 18
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Club Brugge
|v
|Galatasaray
|Sep 19
|11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am
|Olympiakos
|v
|Tottenham
|Sep 19
|11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am
|Bayer Leverkusen
|v
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|v
|Man City
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Dinamo Zagreb
|v
|Atalanta
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
|PSG
|v
|Real Madrid
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Atletico Madrid
|v
|Juventus
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Bayern Munich
|v
|Red Star Belgrade
|Sep 19
|2:00am / 3:00am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Internazionale v Slavia Praha
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Ajax v Lille
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Chelsea v Valencia
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
5) Salzburg v Genk
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
6) Benfica v RB Leipzig
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
7) Napoli v Liverpool
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
8) Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
9) Club Brugge v Galatasaray
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
10) Olympiakos v Tottenham Hotspur
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
11) Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
12) Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
13) Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
14) PSG v Real Madrid
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
15) Atlético Madrid v Juventus
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
16) Bayern München v Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here