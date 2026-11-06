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Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoElversberg
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg
Borussia Dortmund
Elversberg
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund play Elversberg in the Bundesliga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
Signal Iduna Park

At Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund host SV Elversberg in the Bundesliga. Kovac's side return to league action after an intense Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches have BVB in strong form. Most recently, Konstantinos Karetsas scored the winner as Dortmund beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Champions League.

With Serhou Guirassy expected to miss this match, Niko Kovac must find another option up front. The striker left the Betis match after 34 minutes with thigh problems.

Elversberg travel to Dortmund as a newly promoted side sitting seventh in the table. Their results have been mixed: a 4-1 win against Mainz was followed by a 2-0 cup defeat against Darmstadt.

After their Champions League win, BVB have the chance to carry that momentum into the Bundesliga. Broadcast information is below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg?

BVB scored eleven goals and conceded eight across their last five competitive matches. Before beating Real Betis 2-1, they drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

For Elversberg, the last five competitive matches have brought two wins, no draws and three defeats. Most recently, they beat Mainz 05 4-1, but before that they lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig. Across those five games, Elversberg scored nine times and conceded ten goals.

BVB

BVB - Form

SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
BET
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ELV

ELV - Form

FCU
L1-0
FCA
W4-3
RBL
L4-0
SVD
L0-2
M05
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
4-2-3-1
G. KobelG. KobelW. AntonW. AntonJ. GadouJ. GadouN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckC. ChukwuemekaC. ChukwuemekaF. NmechaF. NmechaJ. RyersonJ. RyersonM. BeierM. BeierD. SvenssonD. SvenssonJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamF. SilvaF. SilvaN. KristofN. KristofM. RohrM. RohrL. GuentherL. GuentherL. PinckertL. PinckertL. SirchL. SirchF. OnyekaF. OnyekaL. PetkovL. PetkovL. PorebaL. PorebaM. KrattenmacherM. KrattenmacherF. KeidelF. KeidelD. MokwaD. Mokwa
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Elversberg

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • V. Wagner

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: form

BVB

BVB - Form

SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
BET
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ELV

ELV - Form

FCU
L1-0
FCA
W4-3
RBL
L4-0
SVD
L0-2
M05
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
11
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
8305719-129
L
L
W
W
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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