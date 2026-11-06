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Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Signal Iduna Park

At Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund host SV Elversberg in the Bundesliga. Kovac's side return to league action after an intense Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches have BVB in strong form. Most recently, Konstantinos Karetsas scored the winner as Dortmund beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Champions League.

With Serhou Guirassy expected to miss this match, Niko Kovac must find another option up front. The striker left the Betis match after 34 minutes with thigh problems.

Elversberg travel to Dortmund as a newly promoted side sitting seventh in the table. Their results have been mixed: a 4-1 win against Mainz was followed by a 2-0 cup defeat against Darmstadt.

After their Champions League win, BVB have the chance to carry that momentum into the Bundesliga. Broadcast information is below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg?

BVB scored eleven goals and conceded eight across their last five competitive matches. Before beating Real Betis 2-1, they drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

For Elversberg, the last five competitive matches have brought two wins, no draws and three defeats. Most recently, they beat Mainz 05 4-1, but before that they lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig. Across those five games, Elversberg scored nine times and conceded ten goals.

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: form

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: the tables