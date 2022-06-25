Watch Barcelona striker Aubameyang on his private jet and holiday trip with family

The former Gabon striker displayed his colourful outfit as he boarded the private jet for some rest ahead of the grueling 2022-23 season

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed off his style as he jetted out for holiday with his family on Saturday.

The recently-retired Gabon striker donned red and white as he boarded a private jet with his mother, wife and children part of the travelling party to an unknown destination.

Aubameyang posted a cryptic message on social media saying, ‘catch me if you can,’ as he flew out with his family.

The striker, known for his colourful and stylish outfits, is on a well-earned holiday after helping Barcelona to second place in La Liga, scoring 13 goals to emerge as the club’s joint-top scorer, despite joining the club in January.

The former Arsenal captain has less than 10 days to rest as Barcelona begin their pre-season on July 4 with six games lined up before the 2022/23 La Liga season kicks off in August.

Barca have a game on July 13 against fellow Catalans UE Olot of Second RFEF (the fourth-tier of the Spanish football pyramid). The game will be played in the town that lies some 40km northwest of Girona.

The Spanish giants will then travel across the Atlantic for their US tour which starts on July 19 with the first-ever meeting with MLS side Inter Miami, owned by England legend David Beckham, at their own ground in Florida, the DRV PNK Stadium.

Barcelona will then head to Las Vegas for an El Clasico, this time away from Spain against Real Madrid on July 23 at the 60,000-seater Allegiant Stadium. This will be the second Clasico in the US after the 3-2 win for Barcelona in Miami five years ago.

‘Auba’ has become a fan favourite over the years not only for his goals but also his epic goal celebrations.

The 33-year-old forward is fond of using movies and comic books for inspiration, ranging from SpiderMan, Batman, Marval Superhero Black Panther and the latest being the anime classic ‘Dragon Ball Z’.

Barcelona will be hoping for more from Aubameyang next season as they seek to put aside their struggles of 2021-22 and challenge for the La Liga and Champions League crowns.