Watch Barcelona relive Oshoala's impact in 2019 Copa Catalunya Cup win

Luis Cortes' team looked back at how the Nigerian inspired them to victory against their city rivals in last summer's tournament

recollected how Asisat Oshoala inspired the team to a 4-0 win against in the 2019 Copa Catalunya final last August.

Prior to the Espanyol showdown, the international got on the scoresheet as Luis Cortes' side crushed second division side Seagulls 5-1.

In the final, the Blaugrana could not find a breakthrough until the Super Falcons captain broke the deadlock off Alexia Putellas' superb assist in the 24th minute.

After Oshoala's opener, Mariona Caldentey doubled the lead seven minutes later to hand Cortes' ladies a comfortable advantage at half-time.

After the restart, the Reto Iberdrola outfit was reduced to 10 players after Letti was sent off in 59th minute and Barca earned a 4-0 triumph after strikes from Caldentey and Claudia Pina.



The result marked Oshoala's maiden silverware in the colours of the Primera Iberdrola outfit and the goal was her ninth in six pre-season games.

The Cup win may have happened nine months ago, but last season's finalists nevertheless reminisced about the Nigerian’s impact against the Periquitos.

Since the triumph, Oshoala has scored 20 goals in 19 league outings, helping Barcelona to a Super Cup win and powered them to the Copa de la Reina semi-final and Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona are currently league leaders with 59 points from 21 matches this season - nine points ahead of holders as they eye their first league diadem in five years.