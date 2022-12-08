WATCH: Bafana Bafana star Tau breaks scoring drought for Al Ahly after a year

Al Ahly forward Percy Tau rediscovered his scoring boots as Al Ahly beat Ghazl El Mehalla 2-0 in an Egyptian Premier League match on Wednesday.

Tau was in the starting line-up for the first time since August

He then scored his first goal since November 2021

Here is how he scored the goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau opened the scoring for the Cairo giants 17 minutes into the match before Brazilian forward Bruno Savio added Al Ahly’s second goal on the half-hour mark. Al Ahly were the away team and they went back home with maximum points that helped them maintain a four-point gap at the top of the Egyptian Premier League standings.

It was Tau’s first goal for Al Ahly since he grabbed a brace against Smouha on November 25, 2021. The Bafana Bafana star was in the starting line-up for the first time since August. Tau cooly connected a long cross from Ali Maaloul to hand Al Ahly the lead.

"بيرسي تاو هداف بالفطرة" 🗣️



بيرسي تاو يسجل الهدف الأول من عرضية رائعة من علي معلول ⚽️



لمشاهدة البث المباشر للمباراة 👈 https://t.co/9mNuacLOnS pic.twitter.com/AYPm1tU0jc — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) December 7, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau is back to full fitness after injury blighted him this year. That saw him miss important matches and he failed to contribute in a big way. His fitness struggles, plus the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane had rumours circulating that Tau is on his way out of the Cairo giants.

He would be hoping to stay fit and enjoy more game time this season. Staying in top form would be good news for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? As Al Ahly lead the Egyptian Premier League log, they would want to maintain their grip at the top when they host Al Ittihad in their next league game on Monday. Tau would be hoping to be handed another start and influence the game.