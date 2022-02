Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scored an outrageous 40-yard goal with his weak foot in a La Liga clash with Osasuna on Saturday.

Joao Felix and Angel Correa also got on the scoresheet as Atletico picked up a comfortable 3-0 away win, but Suarez stole all the headlines with a superb long-range strike that left Sergio Herrera flailing helplessly in the Osasuna net.

Watch: Suarez's stunning goal against Osasuna

