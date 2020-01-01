Watch as Caf relives Nigeria's ninth Africa Women's Cup of Nations triumph
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) looked back on how Nigeria secured a record ninth African Women's Cup of Nations in 2018.
Having won the title back-to-back in the 2014 and 2016 editions held in Namibia and Cameroon respectively, Nigeria went to Ghana with a quest to be crowned champions for the third time in a row.
Thomas Dennerby's team opened their outing at the showpiece event on a low with a shock 1-0 loss to South Africa in Cape Coast.
However, the Super Falcons bounced back from Banyana Banyana defeat to overcome Zambia 4-0 and Equatorial Guinea 6-0 to finish as runners-up in Group B and book a semi-final spot.
In the semi-final in Accra, Nigeria and Cameroon played to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes but Gaelle Enganamouit and Genevieve Mbeleck missed so the holders progressed after a 4-2 win on penalties.
At Accra Sports Stadium, Asisat Oshoala missed from the spot in the second half but Dennerby's ladies held onto their nerves for 120 minutes to earn a ninth Afcon triumph, with a 4-3 shootout final win.
Two years have passed since the continental triumph, and Caf relives Nigeria’s record feat on social media.
🇳🇬 What an adventure that was for @NGSuper_Falcons 🇳🇬— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 28, 2020
📺 Watch each goal scored by Nigeria's Super Falcons in the 2018 #TotalAWCON 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zpQefAavvh