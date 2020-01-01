Watch as Caf relives Nigeria's ninth Africa Women's Cup of Nations triumph

The continent’s ruling body reminisced how the Super Falcons bounced back from the opening loss to win their ninth African title

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) looked back on how secured a record ninth African Women's Cup of Nations in 2018.

Having won the title back-to-back in the 2014 and 2016 editions held in Namibia and respectively, Nigeria went to with a quest to be crowned champions for the third time in a row.

Thomas Dennerby's team opened their outing at the showpiece event on a low with a shock 1-0 loss to in Cape Coast.

However, the Super Falcons bounced back from Banyana Banyana defeat to overcome Zambia 4-0 and Equatorial Guinea 6-0 to finish as runners-up in Group B and book a semi-final spot.

In the semi-final in Accra, Nigeria and Cameroon played to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes but Gaelle Enganamouit and Genevieve Mbeleck missed so the holders progressed after a 4-2 win on penalties.

At Accra Sports Stadium, Asisat Oshoala missed from the spot in the second half but Dennerby's ladies held onto their nerves for 120 minutes to earn a ninth Afcon triumph, with a 4-3 shootout final win.

Two years have passed since the continental triumph, and Caf relives Nigeria’s record feat on social media.