Watch as Caf relives Nigeria defeat Zambia to win 1994 Africa Cup of Nations

The continent’s football ruling body recalled how the Super Eagles secured a comeback victory over the Chipolopolo for a second African title

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) recalled how defeated Zambia 2-1 in Tunis to win the 1994 staged in .

Having beaten Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-final, Clemence Westerhof’s men had to defeat giant-killers Chipolopolo in their quest to rule Africa again.



Three minutes into the encounter at the El Menzah Stadium, Elijah Litana headed home a corner kick that which goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Two minutes later, Emmanuel Amuneke, who was making his debut in the competition, levelled matters two minutes later with his header.

More teams

In the 47th minute, the star handed Nigeria the lead after firing past James Phiri thanks to Sunday Oliseh’s assist.

Article continues below

Now, 26 years later to this day, Caf relived the Super Eagles’ feat on social media.

🗓 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬:



🇳🇬 Nigeria won their 2nd #TotalAFCON, beating Zambia 2-1 in the 1994 final! 🏆



The scorer of both goals? 👀

The 1994 African Player of the Year, Emmanuel Amunike! 👑 pic.twitter.com/A5tSJsiqsY — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2020

The country waited for 19 years before winning a third crown in – defeating Burkina Faso in the final.

Zambia’s only triumph came in 2012 after they defeated a Didier Drogba-led Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.