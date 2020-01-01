Watch as Caf relives Nigeria defeat Algeria to win 1980 Africa Cup of Nations

The continent’s football ruling body reminisced how the Green Eagles subdued the Desert Foxes in Lagos to win their first African title

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) recollected how defeated 3-0 to win the 1980 .



After placing third in the 1978 edition held in , Nigeria got the nod to host the rest of Africa - the competition’s 12th edition.

Otto Gloria’s men thrashed 3-1 to begin the championship on a winning note and stepped up their performances to reach their second final.

In the historic final played inside the National Stadium in Lagos, the Green Eagles outplayed the North Africans, inspired by Ali Fergani and Salah Assad.

Segun Odegbami gave Nigeria a second-minute lead before putting the West Africans three minutes to the half-time break.

Five minutes into the second half, Muda Lawal got the all-important third to hand the Green Eagles their maiden Afcon triumph.

Forty years have passed since the feat, and Caf relived Nigeria’s feat on social media.

🗓 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬:



🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles won the #TotalAFCON for the first time ever in 1980, beating @lesverts 3-0 in the final at the Surulere Stadium, Lagos 🏆



Goals were scored by 2 Nigerian legends, Segun Odegbami (2) and Mudashiru Lawal 🦅 pic.twitter.com/e0ZNO3ENEC — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 22, 2020

Nigeria won two more Afcon titles in 1994 and 2013 despite playing in the final on seven occasions.

The country’s last outing ended in a third-place finish with Odion Ighalo scoring Gernot Rohr’s men only goal against in the bronze medal match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.