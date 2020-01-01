Africa Cup of Nations

Watch as Caf relives Nigeria defeat Algeria to win 1980 Africa Cup of Nations

Comments()
Getty
The continent’s football ruling body reminisced how the Green Eagles subdued the Desert Foxes in Lagos to win their first African title

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) recollected how Nigeria defeated Algeria 3-0 to win the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

After placing third in the 1978 edition held in Ghana, Nigeria got the nod to host the rest of Africa - the competition’s 12th edition.

Otto Gloria’s men thrashed Tanzania 3-1 to begin the championship on a winning note and stepped up their performances to reach their second final.

In the historic final played inside the National Stadium in Lagos, the Green Eagles outplayed the North Africans, inspired by Ali Fergani and Salah Assad.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Segun Odegbami gave Nigeria a second-minute lead before putting the West Africans three minutes to the half-time break.

    Five minutes into the second half, Muda Lawal got the all-important third to hand the Green Eagles their maiden Afcon triumph.

    Article continues below

    Forty years have passed since the feat, and Caf relived Nigeria’s feat on social media.

    Nigeria won two more Afcon titles in 1994 and 2013 despite playing in the final on seven occasions.

    The country’s last outing ended in a third-place finish with Odion Ighalo scoring Gernot Rohr’s men only goal against Tunisia in the bronze medal match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

    Close