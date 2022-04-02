Watch: Alex Morgan & Christen Press score first goals for new clubs in San Diego Wave vs Angel City

United States Women's national team star Alex Morgan scored her first goal for San Diego Wave on Saturday with a cool finish to put her side ahead against Angel City, before international colleague Christen Press then swooped at the other end.

Morgan, 32, joined the Wave from Orlando Pride in December 2021, having also spent time in England with Tottenham last year.

And she was on target as her new club took on Angel City in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Watch Morgan's first Wave goal

Alex Morgan gets her first goal for San Diego!!@sandiegowavefc | #WaveFC pic.twitter.com/sCFlY4oFRl — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 2, 2022

Watch Press' first goal for Angel City

Saturday's clash also proved one to remember for Christen Press.

Morgan's USWNT team-mate scored her own first goal for Angel City to bring the game back to 2-2.

