Watch: Alaba celebrates Real Madrid's stunning Champions League winner with chair as Benzema notches hat-trick
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
David Alaba lifted a chair over his head in celebration of Karim Benzema's Champions League winner for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the last 16.
After Benema's snap-shot put his side ahead 3-2 on aggregate, Alaba performed the celebration while facing the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.
Benzema scored all three goals in the match, tallying the hat-trick in the second half.
