Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty as Burnley shared the points with West Ham United following a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday.

Cornet had a good chance to score for Burnley when he was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski, but the Ivorian could not score from the spot as his effort went wide in the 33rd minute.

The Clarets became the 20th and final league side to take a penalty this season – however, Cornet became only the third Burnley player to fail to convert a spot-kick in the league, after Scott Arfield (September 2014 vs Crystal Palace) and Matthew Taylor (April 2015 vs Leicester City).

Only Tottenham Hotspur (52) have given away more Premier League penalties on home soil than West Ham, with Cornet's miss the 50th spot-kick the Hammers have conceded at either Upton Park (37) or the London Stadium (13).

Meanwhile, Nick Pope protected Burnley from going behind when made a tremendous save to stop Jarrod Bowen’s effort inside the penalty area as he pushed the ball away for a corner.

The home side could have grabbed the lead but James Tarkowski made a goalline clearance to stop Aaron Cresswell from grabbing the opener.

Cornet would have found the back of the net in the 20th minute after he found space on the left but he missed the target as Burnley’s brilliant chance went to waste.

However, the Clarets took the lead when Cornet delivered a good corner which was met by Jay Rodriguez, whose header hit the bar, but, Wout Weghorst was lurking and headed home.

Article continues below

Weghorst scored his first headed league goal in 35 appearances (13 for Burnley, 22 for Wolfsburg), with this his first since netting against Stuttgart in April 2021 for Wolfsburg.

The African star had another opportunity to find the back of the net in the second half, but he ended up shooting wide while in space from 25-yards. Four minutes after the hour mark, Algeria’s Said Benrahma was introduced for Nikola Vlasic, and in the 74th minute, the Hammers scored to equalize through Tomas Soucek.

The draw means West Ham have lost none of their last 11 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W8 D3) since a defeat to Everton in October 2019.