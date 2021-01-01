'Wasn’t the best feeling' - Okobi-Okeoghene eager to return to Super Falcons

After missing out on selection for theTurkish Cup, the 27-year-old midfielder is anxious about returning to the international fold

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has said that it was not the best feeling for her being action absent from the Nigeria squad since October 2019, and has set her sights on making an international return to the Super Falcons fold.

The midfielder was not part of the team set up since being eliminated from the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers by Cote d'Ivoire in 2019, including the Turkish Women's Cup outing in February.

Despite being named in the 23-player squad for the Antalya-based tournament, the Eskilstuna United star opted out for health reasons as the African champions went on to secure the title.

Having fully regained fitness, she feels the horizon looks bright to reunite with her national side and also team up for the first time with new coach Randy Waldrum.

"I missed the meeting with my national teammates after a long time," Okobi-Okeoghene told Goal.

"I was called up for the Turkish tournament, although I decided to stay back [in Sweden], it wasn’t the best feeling for me.

"I've heard a lot about him. I think he’s [Randy Waldrum] a good coach and can be the best when he has the complete squad to work with."

Article continues below

Reflecting on her incredible journey with the Super Falcons, Okobi-Okeoghene, who made her senior debut in 2010, spoke of the special feeling whenever she turns out for the country.



"It’s a pride putting on that [green and white] jersey, representing the nation and most importantly my family, friends, my favourite people, and my fans," she concluded.

On Tuesday, the West African side were invited to play in the Basque Country International Women's Cup next month and the Delta Queens product will be hopeful of making Waldrum's roster.

Before then, she will seek to inspire Eskilstuna to a first-ever Swedish Women's Cup final, when they face off against four-time winners and Elitettan side Umea in Saturday's semi-final fixture.