Gernot Rohr was due for a sack - this is the majority opinion among fans and key stakeholders of Nigerian football. Questions, however, remain about the timing of his dismissal.



Augustine Eguavoen has now been handed the reins to the squad ahead of what could be Nigeria's most important tournament in a long time as a new golden generation of players have emerged.



However, ex-Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has now come out to criticise the decision to axe the 68-year-old and switch up the team dynamics ahead of the all-important continental showpiece.



GOAL fans have had mixed reactions to Udeze's comments and here are some of the best reactions from our readers.



How fans reacted to Udeze's comments

The former West Bromwich Albion man is mostly doubtful of the capability of the new coaching team to properly prepare the squad in such a short time.

Banire Ola Ibrahim agrees with Udeze. "Not the right time to sack him," he wrote. "Rohr had never failed any target given to him by NFF."

Banire then went on to criticise the appointment of Eguavoen. "If Eguaveon was that good, why was he sacked years ago?

"Is this his first time being named as Super Eagles coach? If [Eguavoen] eventually does not qualify us to the World Cup, who is now to blame?"

Covenant Udeze also agreed. "He's right. They should have sacked him earlier."

Ernesto Sylvester agreed with Udeze and also called for patience with Eguavoen and support for his new role.







"Yes we know time is too short but let the NFF give Equaveon and his crew the same welfare packages that were paid to Gernot Rohr for those number of years without achieving anything and see if within this same short period if the current Technical crew will not bring home the AFCON trophy," he wrote.

He then went on to remind Nigerians that indigenous coaches have done more for Nigerian football than most. "Rohr that was having [a longer] time of over five years, what has he achieved or won with the Super Eagles when considering the fact that our indigenous coaches did not fail to atleast give us a Bronze medal at AFCON?"

Damian Iyke Jr hit back at Udeze. "When is the right time?" He commented. "Maybe after we have failed in qualifying at the nations cup and at the World Cup. Just maybe!"

Felix-Oshiokhai Aigbonoga also disagreed with Udeze and compared Chelsea's situation to Nigeria's. "I disagree that the timing is too short," Felix-Oshiokhai wrote.

"How long did it take Thomas Tuchel to make an impact in Chelsea? Nigeria already has a great and promising team we can rely on."

It is important to note that Udeze had criticised Rohr in the past and called for his sack on a number of occasions. Victor Cobham called out the former left-back on his recent comments using his earlier comments.





"The same Udeze that bitterly criticized and wanted Rohr out after the CAR and Cape Verde debacle?" Cobham began. "We need to learn to take a stand, make critical decisions and stand firm by them if we are to move forward. It's the hallmark of leadership.

"Either way, you'll get criticized by some people. There will never be a good time to sack an underperforming coach, just do it and move on! Rohr was bad for our football and had to go before things got disgraceful.

"The same people criticizing his sack would criticize his retention if we get disgraced at AFCON. Eguavoen may not be the best man for the job but let's remember it's just INTERIM, let's just give him the support in the meantime."

Dexter Slam reminded us that the players are professionals. "Keshi assembled the team that won the Afcon 2013 in under a month hence this is the right time for a fresh coach to carry on [because] the players are professionals already," he wrote.

In the same vein, another ex-Super Eagle in Mutiu Adepoju has also criticized the timing of Rohr's sacking and the jury is now out on Eguavoen to prove his early doubters wrong.

Article continues below







