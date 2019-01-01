Warri Wolves' NPFL return excites Moses Etu

The top official of the Seasiders is still on cloud nine after the team secured their return to the NPFL after a three-year absence

Warri chairman Moses Etu is delighted with the club's return to the Professional Football League ( ) after a three-year hiatus.

Wolves were relegated in 2016 but they have earned a return to the top-flight after defeating Dynamite Force 5-3 on penalties in Enugu on Monday.

Etu, who joined the Seasiders earlier this year after the disbandment of his former club, Delta Stars, spoke of the difficulties the club faced before sealing a return to the NPFL.

“I don’t really know the way I feel as I am talking to you presently,” Etu told Goal.

“It was a special feeling for me at the end of the game when it dawned on me that we are through to the premier league. It wasn’t just on the platter because we really worked hard for this.

“I want to thank the technical crew headed by Kester Ojo Osagie and the players for their perseverance and hard work. We have used football to unite the people of Warri and we are going to do our best to ensure that it stays that way.

“It was under my leadership that we got relegated three years ago and I am happy that God has used the hardworking Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to actualise my dream of bringing the team back to the premier league.”

Etu added that Wolves will only use their return season to the top-flight to stabilise and won’t aspire for a continental ticket.

“We are not setting any targets for ourselves on our return season to the NPFL than to ensure we are not relegated,” he continued.

“We are in the premier league to stay and we won’t punch above our weight in the coming season. We need to stabilse first before we start talking about going on the continent again.

“It has been a tortuous return for us and we want to do everything possible to ensure that we are in the NPFL for a very long period of time.”