Warri Wolves' defeat to Rivers United a 'wake up call' - Ogenyi

The Wolves picked up their first home defeat this season but their handler doesn't think it's time to worry

Coach Evans Ogenyi believes Warri ’ shock Professional Football League ( ) home defeat to is a wake-up call.

In the keenly contested affair at Warri Township Stadium, Stephen Gopey’s 38th-minute strike sealed maximum points for the visitors.

FULL-TIME



Wolves 0-1 Rivers Utd #WOLRIV #NPFL20



⚽️ Stephen Gopey 37’ — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) November 24, 2019

Wolves came into the game following a 1-1 draw at MFM FC, and bowing to the Pride of Rivers ended their unbeaten league start.

Ogenyi, naturally, was disappointed following the loss but says there is no reason to panic.

“My players were anxious [against Rivers United]. We were coming from an away match [at MFM FC] which we almost won,” he told the NPFL website.

“I told them not to be complacent and take their chances. I understand some other teams lost at home too, so it is a wake-up call to my players that it is not yet uhuru, it was just anxiety.

“It is still a long way off [from being the perfect team]. We will work on the grey areas in the team, from anxiety to converting our chances. The team that takes her chances wins matches.”

Ranked 11th on the league with six points, Warri Wolves continue their campaign with a trip to highflying Akwa Starlets on Sunday.