Wanyama with an assist, Kamara scores as CF Montreal defeat Toronto

The 31-year-old former Harambee Stars captain laid the pass for the second as they rallied to win at BMO Field

Former Kenya international Victor Wanyama provided an assist while Sierra Leone forward Kei Kamara found the back of the net in CF Montreal's 4-3 Major League Soccer victory against Toronto on Sunday.

Spurred on by their own fans at BMO Field, Toronto raced into an early lead after Federico Bernardeschi scored the opener in the fifth minute before Lorenzo Insigne added the second in the seventh minute.

However, a spirited comeback saw Montreal respond courtesy of Kamal Miller in the 19th minute, Dorde Mihailovic in the 21st minute and Kamara in the 43rd minute to take a 3-2 lead at the half-time break.

In the second period, Alistair Johnston drilled home the fourth in the 54th minute before Insigne reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Wanyama's assist came with the second goal, scored by Mihailovic. After creating space from the middle of the pack, the former Harambee Stars captain raced clear deep into Toronto's danger zone before laying the pass to Mihailovic, who controlled the ball before smashing it past Alex Bono.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been one of the key players for Montreal in this campaign having featured in 27 matches. Against Toronto, he played for the entire 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kamara's strike was his sixth goal of the campaign from 27 appearances. Against Toronto, he also assisted the fourth goal scored by Johnston. He opened his account for the MLS season during a 4-3 victory against Cincinnati on April 2.

Montreal, who are in second place in the standings on 49 points, will next take on Columbus Crew at Saputo Stadium on Saturday.