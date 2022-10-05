Wanyama: Former Tottenham Hotspur and Kenya midfielder to leave CF Montreal

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has announced he will leave Major Soccer League side CF Montreal at the end of the season.

Wanyama’s contract expires in December

He joined the Canadian club in 2020

Says imminent departure will not affect his focus

WHAT HAPPENED? On Tuesday, Wanyama confirmed he will be leaving the club he has been part of since 2020 when he joined them from Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Southampton midfielder has been part of Montreal’s squad for close to three years now, and when his contract expires in a month’s time, he is set to wind up his time with the club.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Honestly, I think that this question has been long asked and the truth is that at the end of the season I will leave. I had great years here, I enjoyed being part of the team. It's been great," the Kenyan confirmed.

"At the end of the season I will be free to leave, but as long as I am here I will remain focused and make sure that we finish well, and from there I will have a chance to say goodbye.

"It is not about me. We will see. I don't want to speak much because I don't know what's going on, I am focused on our weekend game and after the playoffs, we will see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After falling down the pecking order at Spurs, Wanyama finally made the move in 2020, and joined Montreal.

He has gone on to score five goals and provide seven assists in 79 games, of which 77 were starts. As the club transitioned from the Thierry Henry regime to Wilfred Nancy’s, Wanyama has been a vital midfield presence for them in the process.

Montreal are set to have a different-looking midfield when the Kenyan finally leaves. The Canadian outfit will not have Djordje Mihailovic, who is set to join Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in January.

There are also widespread rumours about Ismael Kone’s future, as he could leave the Quebec club as well.

WHAT IS MORE: Wanyama, who retired from international football in September 2021 after a 14-year stint with Harambee Stars, will be watched closely to see if he will sign with another club or pursue a different career path.