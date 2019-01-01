Wanyama: Club Brugge and Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for midfielder - reports

The Harambee Stars captain is finally set to leave the North London club after agreeing terms to sign for the Belgian outfit

Hotspur have reportedly accepted an offer of £12m from for Victor Wanyama.

Sky Sports have reported the deal has been agreed and the Kenyan captain is set to leave the North London club after three years of service.

“Tottenham and Club Brugge have agreed a fee of around £12m for Victor Wanyama,” Sky Sports reported.

BREAKING: Tottenham and Club Brugge have agreed fee of around £12m for Victor Wanyama, according to Sky Sports sources. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2019

On Wednesday, Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement spoke highly of Wanyama ahead of their game against ’s LASK.

“[Wanyama] is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality,” Clement told reporters. “But we don’t put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert on the transfer market.”

The Kenyan was a key player in his debut season in London, playing in 36 Premier League games for Spurs and starting 35 of those.

But injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past two campaigns as he has managed 31 appearances over that span, starting only 12 times.

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and existing midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

Brugge have been active in the transfer market this summer and recruited former goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for £6.4m and 's Percy Tau on loan.