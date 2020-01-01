Wanyama: Celtic set to sign ace from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day

The Kenyan star is struggling for playtime at Spurs following niggling injury which has seen him fall down the pecking orders

's captain Victor Wanyama could seal a deadline day move back to in .

Various sources have indicated the Scottish giants are ready to bring the former midfielder back after failing to command regular starting berths under Mauricio Pochettino last season, at the beginning of the current campaign and now under Jose Mourinho.

Celtic are not the only club looking to sign the Harambee Stars captain as Daily Mail reports , , , , , and are also chasing his signature.

Hotspur will allow Victor Wanyama to leave the club but only if their £8million valuation is met. The Sun reports Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would let the midfielder leave only if their £1.5m loan fee and an obligation to buy in the Summer is met.

Wanyama still has 18 months left on his current contract at Spurs though.

The former AFC star is enjoying a £60,000-a-week perks at his current club although he has just made four appearances in the ongoing campaign and last played against in December.

Should Wanyama seal the move back to Celtic Park, he would have to fight for places against Scott Brown and Callum McGregor who have established themselves as key midfielders for Neil Lennon.

Celtic, under Lennon, signed the Kenyan in 2011 from Beerschot for a £900,000 fee and earned them £12.5m when he moved to Southampton after two seasons.

Wanyama is a popular figure among the club's faithful having scored a vital goal against in 2012 in the .

He made 61 appearances and scored 10 goals before he eventually left for the Premier League.