Wanyama: Celtic could go for Tottenham midfielder in January – Lennon

The Hoops boss reveals he was keen to sign the Kenyan captain in the summer and could reignite his interest for the player in January

boss Neil Lennon has admitted the club was keen to sign Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama in the summer.

The Kenyan midfielder, 28, looked poised to quit Spurs before the end of the European transfer window.

The Scottish giants were heavily linked with a loan deal, while failed to lure him to despite having a £12million offer accepted.

Lennon has now confirmed the interest to sign the Kenyan captain was genuine and could move again for the player in January.

Lennon is quoted by The Scottish Sun: “There was interest but it never got off the ground. Could we look at it again in January? We'll have to wait and see.

“We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability.”

Wanyama was a huge hit at Parkhead during his two-year spell and scored in the famous win over .

Wanyama played 91 games across two years for Celtic after signing from Belgian club K Beerschot VA. Wanyama then moved to in 2013 before joining Tottenham in 2016.

Wanyama has not played this season but was on the bench on Saturday as the North London outfit beat 4-0.