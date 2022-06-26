Wanyama celebrates traditional birthday as CF Montreal defeat Charlotte FC in MLS

The former Harambee Stars captain celebrates his big day with a shower as his side romped to a top-flight victory at Saputo Stadium

Former Kenya international Victor Wanyama took part in a traditional celebration to mark his birthday as CF Montreal defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 in a Major League Soccer fixture on Saturday.

The former Harambee Stars captain turned 31 on Saturday and he was named in Montreal’s starting XI for their league fixture at Saputo Stadium.

He put up a solid display as Montreal took a deserved lead courtesy of Romell Quioto with only six minutes played but the lead was short-lived as the visiting side levelled matters two minutes later through Guzman Corujo.

Second-half substitute Mathieu Choiniere then scored what turned out to be the winner for Montreal in the 47th minute to hand his side the precious three points and a perfect birthday gift to Wanyama.

At the end of the final whistle, Wanyama, who quit playing for the national team in September 2021, participated in Montreal’s traditional birthday shower which involves his teammates soaking him in water and it culminates with the fans doing the same from the stands.

Montreal’s birthday showers have become common practice, and it started with Jordan Harvey’s birthday during pre-season in April 2015. Montreal have taken to their social media pages to confirm Wanyama was also celebrated in the same fashion.

“Traditional birthday shower for Victor [Wanyama],” the club captioned their post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of Wanyama drenched in water.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has also taken to his social media pages to celebrate his birthday, by thanking everyone who had wished him well during his big day and the team for the three points against Charlotte.

“Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes,” Wanyama wrote on his Twitter handle adding: “We topped it up with three points and a shower.”

Article continues below

Thank You everyone for the birthday wishes.topped it up with 3 points and a shower #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/jvjPlhEYJc — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Southampton led clubs to celebrate Wanyama’s day with a post on their social media pages captioned “Failed knee slide, disallowed goal, Happy birthday to former Saints midfielder Victor Wanyama.”

Wanyama signed for Southampton in July 2013, making him the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League. He managed 85 appearances for the Saints and scored four goals before he moved to Spurs, in June 2016 after signing a five-year contract.