Wandrum reacts after being named Super Falcons coach

The 64-year-old has reacted after being offered the head coach role of the women's team by the Nigerian football governing body

Randy Wandrum has expressed his joy over his appointment as the head coach of 's senior women's national team on Monday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that Waldrum will be replacing erstwhile trainer Thomas Dennerby after beating over forty applicants to land the Super Falcons head coach role.

In 2017, the 64-year-old was handed the role but he eventually turned down the job for personal reasons before joining the University of Pittsburgh as women's head coach.

Explaining the choice of Waldrum, Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president, said the experienced American coach landed the coaching job after being selected from a final shortlist of four candidates.

"For the Super Falcons, I'm happy to announce that Randy Waldrum will be the man tasked with taking our Women to the next level," Pinnick tweeted on Monday evening.

"Waldrum was one of over forty coaches interviewed by our consultants, Phillips Consulting, with that list pruned to four and Waldrum getting the job.

"I'm extremely happy with the professional work Phillips Consulting has done and I'm hopeful that our coach will turn our dominance on the continent to dominance worldwide.

"Hopefully, with a new man in charge, our Women can start proper preparations for football again."

Before accepting the Super Falcons role, Waldrum has previously handled the US U23 women's team and Trinidad and Tobago's women's team.

At club level, he spent three years at Houston Dash, where he signed up Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale in 2014 after helping the University of Notre Dame to the NCAA National Championship twice.

While the more details are awaited, Waldrum, who will likely retain his role at Pitts, has taken to the social media to share his joy after landing the task to lead the African champions.

" Very excited to head up the #NigerianWomensNationalTeam and look forward to working with this amazing team," he wrote on twitter.

"Gives me a chance to reconnect with some of the players I know! Big thanks to Pitt for allowing me the flexibility to work with them!"

Waldrum is expected to at least lead the Super Falcons to the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and 2023 Women's World Cup.