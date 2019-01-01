Wan-Bissaka rules out summer switch to Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City

The Crystal Palace defender has been linked with a move to a Premier League heavyweight, but he is intending to stick around at Selhurst Park

Aaron Wan-Bissaka insists he will not be joining , or this summer, with the 21-year-old set to remain at .

Reported interest in the highly-rated full-back has built steadily across the 2018-19 campaign.

He has made 37 appearances across a breakthrough season and forced his way into the Under-21 squad.

Wan-Bissaka is now the latest product of a famed academy system at Selhurst Park to be linked with a big-money switch elsewhere.

He is, however, tied to a contract through to 2022 and has no intention of breaking that agreement any time soon.

Wan-Bissaka has told the Evening Standard of the transfer speculation which surrounds him: “The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed

“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

"I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

Wan-Bissaka is expected to step up the Premier League ladder at some stage.

He is in no rush, though, to make that move.

Palace are considered to be the best club for him at this stage of his career, with the youngster thriving in comfortable surroundings.

His efforts across the current campaign have seen him land the Eagles’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and the PFA Community Champion awards.

“It feels good. It makes me feel proud to come away with three,” Wan-Bissaka said of that haul.

“As I say, I didn’t expect it but at the same time I am grateful to win all three.

“Obviously the dream was to perform well and stand out. To see that I have makes me feel proud, but at the same time it makes me hungrier for next season.

“I would like to add goals and rack up more assists than I have this season. I will get that by getting forward, but obviously first I have got to think about defending.”

Palace will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Cardiff, before completing their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on May 12.