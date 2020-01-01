Wagner: Why Harit is not a regular in Schalke 04's new system

The Morocco international has only started six league games this year and has aired his disappointment

04 manager David Wagner has calmed Amine Harit down after the midfielder expressed his frustration with his bench role at the club.

The international made a 14-minute cameo appearance in their 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s fixture.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter for the Royal Blues in the first half of this campaign but a change in formation by Wagner has limited his opportunities since then.

"If I said that I am happy, it wouldn't be true,” Harit said, per Fussball transfer.

Wagner has, however, urged the Moroccan to be patient and revealed his inability to enjoy more action was due to their new tactical switch to a 3-4-3 system without a playmaker.

"Amine knows that he got it wrong in no time,” Wagner said in his post-match reaction.

"He knows that it's a period. Sure he wants to play, but he also knows that there is no central-midfield position in this system.

“When the system is changed again, Harit is the first one who will be restored to the starting line-up.”

Harit has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

The midfielder will hope to enjoy more minutes under his belt when Schalke take on in their next league game on March 14.