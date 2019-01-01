Wafu Women's Cup: Super Falcons must do everything better against Ghana, says coach Thomas Dennerby

The African Queens will face their arch rivals Black Queens on Thursday and the gaffer demands improvement from his side

women coach Thomas Dennerby has urged his side to do everything better against in their Wafu Women's Cup semi-final at Parc des Sport on Thursday.

The Super Falcons will take on the Black Queens in the last four of the competition for the second successive year in Abidjan.

Last year, Mercy Tagoe's side denied Nigeria a place in the final but the Swede hopes his outfit can avoid a repeat this time.

"We know that Ghana is a good team. We can't play against Ghana as we did against Mali," Dennerby told Goal.

"If we play like this against Ghana, then it would be bye-bye to the competition for us. If we really want to remain in the competition, we must do everything better than we did against Mali.

"Our defence and attacking game has to be better. We have to come back to our style and follow the match plan.

"Against Mali, the players were a little bit lazy and really didn't do what we asked them to before the game and I really do not like how they turned out. So, we really need to step up.

"The expectation of this team is very high from the technical staff, and also from fans at home. I don't expect us to win all games but we definitely put more heart into the game than we did against Mali."

Second half goals from Rafiat Sule and Uchenna Kanu helped the Super Falcons overcome 10-player Mali on Tuesday.

But despite the team's third successive win, Dennerby says he is disappointed in the performance of his side against Les Aiglonnes.

Article continues below

"I'm not satisfied at all with our performance against Mali. Too many touches of the ball, too soft passes, no pace, no communication, too soft movements, no maximum runnings and the defence was really bad," he continued.

"Honestly, I'm very disappointed. If you're not one hundred per cent concentrated and don't use your fighting spirit to win duels against others and do not run enough, you put yourself into trouble and that almost cost us.

"They know the big lines but no team wins the game in the meeting room, you have to do it on the field. We were lucky to win because we didn't perform well."

