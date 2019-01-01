Wafu Women's Cup: Senegal 0-2 Ghana - Evelyn Badu and Abdulai Mukarama hand Black Queens winning start

The reigning champions put up a fine show in the second half to pip the Senegalese in their opener on Wednesday

's women's side got off to a perfect start in the Wafu Women's Cup after condemning to a 2-0 defeat in a Wednesday's Group A encounter.

The result means a winning start for the Black Queens as they opened their title defence on a fine note at Stade Robert Champroux.

After a scoreless first half in Abidjan, Evelyn Badu broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to put the Mercy Tagoe's ladies ahead.

Right at the end of the match, 2018 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup golden boot winner Abdulai Mukarama scored to seal the win for Ghana.



However, Janet Egyir, who won the tournament's best player award last year, took the player of the match prize for her good showing.

Earlier, hosts Cote d'Ivoire defeated Togo 5-0 courtesy of goals from Tokploledo Rolande, Diakite Binta, Cuosso Eperance, Ange N'Guessan and Kouadio Adjouna in the tournament's opener.

As it stands, the Ivorians top the Group A log with three-goal advantage over second-placed Ghana, while pointless Senegal and Togo are third and fourth.

Ghana will hope to confirm their semi-final place when they face Togo on Friday, while Senegal will face Cote d'Ivoire on the same day.

