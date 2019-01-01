Wafu Women's Cup: Nigeria 2 Mali 0 - Super Falcons set semi-final date with Ghana

The Super Falcons will face arch-rivals Black Queens in Thursday's semi-final after defeating Les Aiglonnes in Abidjan

The women's team defeated Mali 2-0 in Tuesday's final Group B encounter at the ongoing Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.

Rivers Angels striker Rafiat Sule and Southeastern University star Uchenna Kanu were the heroines for the Super Falcons at the Stade Robert Champroux.

The result means Thomas Dennerby's ladies will rekindle their rivals with neighbours when they slug it out in the semi-final for the second successive time.

FT' Nigeria 2-0 Mali: @NGSuper_Falcons are group B winners after a win over 10-player Malian side on Tuesday. They will take on Group A runners-up Ghana in the semi-final.

Rafiat Sule 67', @Ucheofficial30 Kanu 92'

#SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #NGAMAL #FIFAWWC @thenff — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) May 14, 2019

The first half failed to produce a goal, although Mohamed Saloum's side were reduced to 10 players after Fatoumata Diarra was sent off on the brink of half time.



On resuming from the break, the resolve of the Malians was broken in the 67th minute when Sule opened the scoring for the Super Falcons.

Article continues below

Les Aiglonnes mounted a late fightback but Kanu scored her ninth of the tournament deep injury time to seal a third successive win for Dennerby's side.

Tuesday's results mean Nigeria finished as Group B winners and they will face Ghana, who ended as group A runners-up in the semi-final on Thursday.

On the other hand, Group B runners-up Mali will take on the hosts Cote d'Ivoire in a repeat of last year semi-final showdown on the same day at Parc de Sport.