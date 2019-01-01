Wafu Women's Cup: Nigeria 15-0 Niger - Uchenna Kanu nets five as Super Falcons cruise to semi-finals

The Southeastern University forward continued her impressive form as Thomas Dennerby's side booked a last four ticket

Uchenna Kanu scored five goals as crushed Niger 15-0 in Saturday's Wafu Women's Cup match at Parc des Sports in Abidjan.

Having scored a hat-trick against Burkina Faso, the Southeastern University forward continued from where she left off and helped the Super Falcons to secure a semi-final spot.

Kanu's five and doubles from Cynthia Aku and Rofiat Sule - with a strike each from Chioma Wogu, Glory Ogbonna, Chidinma Okeke, Alice Ogebe and Joy Bokiri - gave the Falcons a huge win.

Cynthia Aku opened the flood gate for Thomas Dennerby's side, scoring nine minutes into the encounter.

Two minutes later, Alice Ogebe teed up Kanu to double the African Queens' lead before Rofiat Sule made it three in the 23rd minute.



After four more minutes, Aku extended the lead to four before Kanu netted a twice for her treble before the 37th minute.

Glory Ogbonna increased Nigeria's tally to seven six minutes later before Kanu hit her fourth and fifth before the break.

In the second half, Sule scored her second of the match 10 minutes after the restart before Ogebe scored from the spot in the 65th minute.

Mary Ologbosere fired home a screamer from long range four minutes later and Chioma Wogu got on the scoresheet in the 74th minute.

In the 85th minute, Chidinma Okeke made it 14 from the spot and Bokiri's header wrapped up the victory for Dennerby's side.

Cynthia Aku was awarded the Woman of the Match prize following her pair of goals and an all-round impressive display in the match.

The big win sends Nigeria to the semi-finals of the competition after accruing six points in two games, to sit atop of Group B on goal difference.

Nigeria will take on Mali, who booked their last-four spot with a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in their last group match on Tuesday.