Wafu Women's Cup: Mercy Tagoe upbeat about Ghana's chances against Nigeria

Ahead of Thursday's semi-final tie with the Super Falcons, the Black Queens coach is confident of another win over their rivals

women coach Mercy Tagoe insists her side are determined to advance to the final of the Wafu Women's Cup, ahead of their semi-final against .

Ghana finished second in Group A after Monday's 0-0 draw with Cote d'Ivoire, and set up a semi-final rematch with the African Queens, who topped Group B.

Tagoe guided the Black Queens to victory last year, which included a semi-final triumph over the Super Falcons in Abidjan.

Ahead of Thursday's last four clash, the gaffer hopes to replicate her feat and has backed her newly assembled side to upstage Thomas Dennerby's ladies.



"This is a new team with only about six of the old players in this tournament," Tagoe told Goal.

"I know it will not be easy but the players have done well so far. It's a young team and we are in a rebuilding process.

"I have a lot of positive because Ghana is blessed with so many talents. We just need time and proper conditions to groom them.

"We are going into this match against Nigeria with a lot of determination. We are determined. Nigeria is a familiar side while my team is a new and young but football is full of uncertainties.

"Ghanaians are just like Nigerians. They have high expectations. We brought the trophy home last year and they want us to bring it back again.

"They won't accept anything less. So, we are going to do our best and put up a good opposition against Nigeria in the semi-final match."