WAFU Women's Cup: Ghana 0-0 Mali [8-7 pens]: Black Queens claim bronze in shoot-out win

Mercy Tagoe's team failed to see off the Malians in regulation time but were triumphant in the penalty shoot-out

defeated Mali 8-7 on penalties to win the WAFU Women's Cup bronze at Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday.

Going into the contest, Mercy Tagoe's ladies were aiming for a consolatory medal after Thursday's semi-final loss to .

On the other hand, Mali, who suffered back-to-back semi-final defeats to Cote d'Ivoire, were hoping to avoid a third-place loss.



The Black Queens could have gained the lead in the first half through Mukarama Abdulai and Alice Kusi but Mali's goalkeeper Aboudou Konate denied them.

Article continues below

In the second half, Ghana goalkeeper Fafali Dumehasi made crucial saves to halt the efforts of Bassira Toure and Aissata Traore and ensured the score was locked at 0-0.

In the penalty shoot-out, the Ghanaians held their nerves to convert their kicks from the spot before a miss for Mali won them the bronze.

Despite failing to defend their title, Ghana are leaving the competition from Abidjan empty-handed for Accra.