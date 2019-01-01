Wafu Cup of Nations: Udoh and Sunusi headline Nigeria 21-man squad

Imama Amapakabo has released his final team selection for the regional tournament which kicks off in Senegal on Saturday

2019 Professional Football League joint-top scorers Nassarawa United star Ibrahim Sunusi and Akwa United's Mfon Udoh have been included in the Nigeria squad for this year's Wafu Cup of Nations.

Imama Amapakabo stuck with the majority of the team that travelled to Lome a fortnight ago for their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against Togo, except goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who is set to join Gernot Rohr's squad in Singapore for the friendly.

The home-based Super Eagles in the company of six officials left Abuja on Thursday and arrived in Dakar that same day.

Nigeria will be aiming to surpass their second-place finish in the maiden edition two years ago when they begin their title challenge against Togo in a knockout fixture at the Stade Lat Dior Thies on Sunday.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Galadima Mohammed (Nasarawa United); Theophilus Afelokhai ( FC).

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Remo Stars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Udochukwu Anumudu ( ); Okon Nya (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars).

Midfielders: Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Williams Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Chisom Orji (Collin Edwin Academy); Olatunji Oluwadamilare (Enyimba FC); Samuel Matthias (Akwa United).

Forwards: Ibrahim Sunusi (Nasarawa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United).