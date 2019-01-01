Wafu Cup of Nations: Nigeria forward Mfon Udoh had a bad day against Togo – Amapakabo

The Akwa United star endured a tough outing on Sunday as he was sent off minutes after he was introduced as a second-half substitute

coach Imama Amapakabo was hoping substitute Mfon Udoh would be the game-changer for his team against Togo before he was given his marching orders.

Togo defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in their opening match at the 2019 in Thies on Sunday, a loss which dropped them to the plate format of the tournament.

They were dealt a huge blow in their hunt for an equaliser after Udoh was sent off for receiving two yellow cards.

The Akwa United forward, who was the joint-top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season, came on as a 50th-minute substitute for Yakubu Ruben but failed to convert the chances that came his way before his expulsion.

While lamenting the missed efforts from the 27-year-old, Amapakabo revealed his expectations from the former goal poacher prior to his introduction.

“I told him he was going to win the game for us, it was a deliberate tactical change. Unfortunately, like I said it is my responsibility as a coach for the team to create chances through tactics but it is the responsibility of the player to convert the chances technically,” Amapakabo told the media.

“He had two chances he could have buried, unfortunately, he is our of best goalscorers in the immediate past league in Nigeria. I think he had a bad day today.”

Udoh is expected to miss Nigeria's next match on October 5 as they vie for a place in the semi-finals of the plate competition.