Wafu Cup: Burkina Faso drop captain Sawadogo ahead of Ghana clash

The Stallions skipper has been benched for Friday’s quarter-final in Thies

Burkina Faso have opted to bench captain Aboubacar Sawadogo ahead of Friday’s quarter-final, a move which comes as a significant boost for their opponents .

The Stallions skipper was one of the West Africans’ heroes in their First Round penalty shootout over Mauritania, saving one of the Mourabitounes’ penalties as Burkina Faso advanced to the quarter-final of the cup competition.

However, the 29-year-old has been dropped to the bench ahead of Thursday’s knockout game, with sources within the camp confirming to Goal that he’s being rested ahead of Burkina Faso’s African Nations Championship qualifying second leg against Ghana on October 18.

The Stallions hold a 1-0 lead over the Black Stars after Yannick Pougnongo struck a 94th-minute winner in the first leg in Kumasi.

With Sawadogo benched, Farid Ouedraogo will deputise between the sticks, while Jean Noel Lingani, as the most experienced of the outfield players, will likely wear the armband.

Reigning champions the Black Stars dispatched The Gambia 1-0 in their opener as they look to retain the title they won on home soil two years ago.