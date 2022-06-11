Wafu B U17 Championship: Nigeria brush aside Ghana in Cape Coast

The Golden Eaglets began their quest for a place in Algeria 2023 on a winning note

Nigeria recorded a 4-2 victory over Ghana in Saturday’s Wafu B U17 championship opener on Saturday evening.

Goals from Emmanuel Michael, Precious Tonye Williams, Jubril Azeez, and Ebube Okere helped the Golden Eaglets down the Black Starlets at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Knowing that victory over the hosts would brighten their chances for a place in Algeria, Nduka Ugbade’s boys began the game on a positive note as they dominated ball possession.

That dominance was repaid in the 12th minute after Michael curled home a beautiful freekick that sailed past goalkeeper Ahmed Dembaram.

Despite waking up from their slumber, the Ghanaians were unable to restore parity thanks to an organised display by the Nigerians.

Just before the half-time break, Ugbade’s side doubled their advantage courtesy of Williams as the Eaglets went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.

Six minutes into the second half, Nigeria made it 3-0 thanks to a cool finish by Azeez with Odoh let down by his defenders.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Ghana reduced the deficit seven minutes later as super-sub Abdul Razak Salifu got the better of Richard Odoh.

In the 77th minute, Okere helped his team regain their three-goal lead, albeit. Then Ghana got their second goal of the match from the penalty mark with two minutes left on the clock.

Thanks to this result, Nigeria sit at the summit of Group A with three points. They face Togo on Tuesday in Cape Coast with a win sending them into the last four of the championship.

Prior to the commencement of the competition in Ghana, legendary Ugbade had set his sights on qualifying Nigeria for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are going to Ghana to do the nation proud,” Ugbade was quoted in an NFF statement made available to GOAL.

“Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy. Nigeria have a pedigree in U17 football, and we cannot afford to disappoint.”

Nigeria are the most successful country in the world having won the U17 World Cup competition a record five times.