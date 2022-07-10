Wafcon 2022: Cameroon’s Zabo after Tunisia victory – ‘Lionesses don't like to be hurt'

After struggling in their opening games, the West Africans collected three points in their game against the North Africans

Cameroon head coach Gabriel Zabo has expressed her delight after their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Tunisia during their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Cameroon – the three-time finalists - drew their previous two games against Zambia and Togo and needed a win against Tunisia in order to advance to the quarter-finals. Michaela Batya Abam and Ajara Nchout scored to give them a 2-0 victory.

"We were at the foot of the wall. Lionesses don't like to be hurt," Zabo said in his post-match reaction.

"The change has taken place at the level of their state of mind. Offensively, the girls delivered a beautiful score. They were more skillful in front of the goal, and above all, they tried beautiful things."

After the hard-fought win, the tactician revealed the team will enjoy a break before their next matches.

"I will give the girls a few hours to savour the victory," he added. "Then we will very quickly get to work. It's another competition where back home we say is ‘the one where the goal comes out’.

"We have three games left to achieve our goal."

On his part, Tunisia’s Samir Landolsi pinpointed areas where they were not effective and thus fell against Cameroon.

"It was a decisive game, but unfortunately, from the very start of the game we conceded an early goal, which destabilized us," Landolsi said.

"At the end of the first half, we had chances. When we came back from the locker room, we knew Zambia's score against Togo. We knew we were fine for the quarter-finals, so that's why I started rotating my squad.

"Defensively, we were good. The girls were able to stop the many Cameroon assaults, a team who were very fit."

Apart from pointing out the mistakes of his squad, Landolsi said his young players are gaining important experience from the competition.

"Most of them have never known the rhythm of such a competition," he continued.

"They are learning. We will use the next few days ahead of us to rest, boost ourselves for the quarter-finals, and put in place our strategy. We’ve burned two jokers, only the victory card now counts."

Nchout, a dependable goal-scoring star for Cameroon and who was named the player of the match, said they are hoping to reward their nation and declared their readiness to fight against the next opponent.

"We promised something to the Cameroonian people, who have been following us from the beginning, it is true that we have not given them satisfaction in view of our previous outings," she said.

"I hope we have made them proud and we will continue to do so. No matter which opponent we meet in the quarter-finals, we will show what we are capable of and play for the win."