Vissel goes into JDT tie in confident mood after lifting Super Cup

Vissel Kobe started their 2020 season on a high after beating Yokohama F Marinos in the Super Cup on Saturday to clinch their second straight trophy.

Beware Johor Darul Ta'zim! Vissel will be heading into their Wednesday's AFC clash in supreme mood after edging out Yokohama on penalty shootout to lift the first domestic trophy of the season.

The Super Cup much like the Charity Shield in Malaysia is the season opener that pits that league champions against the cup winners and it was the latter who triumph on this occasion.

Led out by the evergreen Andres Iniesta, Vissel took the lead three times in the match through Douglas (27'), Kyogo Furuhashi (40') and Hotaru Yamaguchi (69') but were pegged back each time.

Yokohmas fought back valiantly through Marcos Junior (36'), Takahiro Ohgikara (54') and Erik (73') to take the match into the dreaded shootout.

The first four kicks were converted with ease before nine straight misses capped an incredible turn of events with Belgian Thomas Vermaelen one of those who missed his spot kick.

It was the 14th spot kick of the match and it proved to be the decider when Yamaguchi put a shot beyond Park Il-gyu for the second time in the match to seal a Vissel success.

Vissel XI: Hiroki Iikura, Daigo Nishi, Dankler, Leo Osaki, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta, Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas

